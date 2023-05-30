Cylinder blast in Chhapra, 8 people including bride badly burnt

Chhapra. In Chhapra of Saran district, today such an accident took place in a marriage house that mourning prevailed. Gas cylinder leaked during Matkor, suddenly the cylinder got blasted. Due to this fire broke out in the surrounding places. Due to which there was chaos in the area. In this incident, 8 people including the bride were badly burnt. In a hurry, all the injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment. The incident is of Khabsi village under Baniapur police station area of ​​Saran district.

cooking was going on

It is told about the incident that there was an atmosphere of marriage in the house. Today there was a program of discussion on Matkor and Shiv. Preparations were being made to cook food on the gas cylinder. There was a gas cylinder leakage, but no one could find out. As soon as the matchstick was lit, the cylinder caught fire and there was chaos due to the cylinder blast. The fire was so terrible that during this time a dozen people got caught in the fire. After this, with the help of the local people, about 8 people were admitted to Chhapra Sadar Hospital.

Big accident in marriage house

It is said that due to a little carelessness, a big accident happened in the wedding house. Three women were also seriously burnt in this incident. Seeing the condition getting serious, the women were referred to PMCH from Chhapra Sadar Hospital. The body of women has burnt more than 80 percent. At the same time, after this incident, the atmosphere of marriage turned into sorrow. There is mourning in the house of marriage. The girl who was about to get married has also got scorched in this incident. He has also been referred to Patna in critical condition.