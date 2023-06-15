Cylinder explodes in house in Kaushambi, 6 people including a woman seriously scorched, treatment continues in hospital

Lucknow : A fire broke out while making tea in a house in front of the gas agency in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. In no time, the fire took a huge form, due to which the gas cylinder exploded. The house caught fire due to the explosion of the cylinder. Due to which 6 people including a woman got scorched. All were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is being told at 8 o’clock in the evening. There was chaos in the area after the gas cylinder exploded. People informed this to the police and fire brigade team. The fire brigade team reached the spot and with the help of local and agency people controlled the fire.

Two gas cylinders were kept in the house

Actually, Devnath Sahu lives by building a house in front of the gas godown located in Kathula village of Pipri police station area. At the same time, he has opened a grocery shop, which he runs along with his son Raju. He keeps all the necessary things including petrol at the shop. Suddenly a fire broke out in the shop at around eight o’clock in the evening due to petrol. Two gas cylinders kept inside also caught fire in the accident. When the family members came to know about this, they ran to control the fire. Meanwhile, there was a blast in one of the cylinders.

these people scorched

Suraj Sahu, Santosh Sahu, Satish Sahu, Amit of the family got burnt in the accident along with Devnath and his wife and sister-in-law. The condition of one of them is serious. After knowing about the fire in the shop, the employees of the gas godown located in front also came in panic and hurriedly reached the spot with a seizure fire. The fire on the second cylinder was somehow brought under control. Meanwhile, the fire brigade personnel and the police also reached. After controlling the fire, the injured were sent to a private hospital. The condition of one is said to be serious.

The injured were admitted to the hospital

Panic has spread among the people due to this accident, because the way the gas cylinders burst after the fire in the shop in front of the gas godown, if this fire had reached the godown, there would have been an orgy in the whole of Kathula. A large number of cylinders were kept there. According to Pipri Police Station Shravan Kumar Singh, there was information about a fire in a house and a cylinder blast. On reaching the spot, the four injured people were admitted to the hospital. The fire brigade team controlled the fire. The real reasons for the incident are being investigated.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sBq5sQDeic)