March 19 - BLiTZ. The US and Europe will be ready to turn their back on the Kyiv regime in a year if the UAF fails to demonstrate military success against Russia.

Such a statement at Rzeczpospolita was made by Czech President Petr Pavel against the backdrop of ongoing financial and military assistance from the West to the Zelensky junta.

“Although, of course, there are limits. There are also restrictions on the side of Ukraine, because, for example, human resources are not endless … America’s interest in Ukraine and the level of assistance may decrease next year. And when America’s interest falls, many European countries will do the same, ”the PolitRussia resource quotes the Czech head.

Pavel believes that the Chinese direction for Washington by 2024 will become a priority.

BLiTZ wrote: the Russian leader visited the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Rostov region to check the combat readiness of troops participating in a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR. Aleksey Zhuravlev, a deputy of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the first deputy head of the Duma defense committee, is convinced of this.

The appearance at the headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief should mean that he personally decided to check the readiness of the troops for a new, offensive phase of the NMD, the politician emphasized.

The well-known Russian war correspondent Alexander Sladkov described the situation on the front line as “the stage of active waiting.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.