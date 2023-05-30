DA Hike: Good news for government employees and pensioners, dearness allowance increased from 31% to 35%

of Karnataka Siddaramaiah As soon as the government took over the power, it has given a very good news to all the government employees and pensioners of the state. The Karnataka government on Tuesday increased the rates of dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners to 35 per cent from the existing 31 per cent. This decision will be considered effective from January 1, 2023. Basic pension or family pension has also been increased. This will also apply to those pensioners in aided educational institutions, whose pension/family pension is given from the consolidated fund of the state.

Increase in Dearness allowance effective from January 1, 2023

The government is pleased to inform that the rates of dearness allowance payable to state government employees as per the revised pay scales of 2018 have been increased from 31% to 35% with effect from January 1, 2023, a government order said. . The government said that this order will apply to full-time government employees, employees of district panchayats, in-charge employees working on fixed salaries, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities.

Lakhs of employees got increased happiness due to the decision of Karnataka government

The decision to increase the DA by the Siddaramaiah government of Karnataka has brought great relief to lakhs of government and pensioners of the state. Government employees had earlier also gone on strike regarding the increase in DA. It was told in the official statement that the government has decided to increase the rates of dearness allowance payable to the state government employees in the revised pay scale of 2018 from the existing 31% to 35% of the basic pay from January 1, 2023.

Karnataka government increases the Dearness Allowance of government employees and pensioners from 31% to 35% with effect from 1st January 2023. pic.twitter.com/2UDKEpdwMb

Government committed to fulfill electoral guarantees: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the state has a responsible government, which will fulfill all the promises made to the people ahead of the assembly elections and that they need not worry.

Siddaramaiah had promised the people of Karnataka to implement five guarantees

Significantly, the Congress had promised to implement ‘five guarantees’ in its manifesto. These promises include Griha Jyoti (200 units of free electricity to all households), Griha Lakshmi (monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to the female head of each household), Anna Bhagya (10 kg free rice to each member of a below poverty line (BPL) household) ), Yuva Nidhi (assistance of Rs 3,000 every month for two years to unemployed graduate youth in the age group of 18 to 25 years and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders) and Shakti (free travel for women in public buses).

Big win for Congress in Karnataka

The Congress registered a thumping victory in the recently held assembly elections in Karnataka. The Congress won 135 seats and regained power. While BJP won only 66 seats and had to be thrown out of power.