‘Dadagiri’ of women in Manipur! 12 dreaded terrorists were rescued, the mastermind of the attack on the 6th battalion was also freed.

Manipur Violence: India’s northeastern state Manipur is burning. Be it Manipur, more than 100 people have died in the ongoing violence for several days, but the violence is not taking the name of stopping. In this episode, the security forces had taken about 12 terrorists of KYKEL into custody in Itham village of Assam, but in the meantime women opened a protest against their arrest and due to the gathering of the crowd, the detained terrorists were forced to leave.

action based on intelligence

On June 24, security forces launched an operation in Itham village of Imphal East district based on specific intelligence. During the operation, the jawans took 12 KYKL cadres into custody along with arms and ammunition. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam was also taken into custody. He was the mastermind of the 2015 ambush on the 6th Battalion of the Dogra case.

#WATCH , Manipur: Security forces launched an operation acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham in Imphal East district on 24th June. The operation resulted in apprehension of 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores. Self-Styled Lt Col Moirangthem… pic.twitter.com/B1yXoJ9WKo

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023



12 dreaded terrorists who were in custody had to be released

According to the information given by the Indian Army, the security forces had conducted a search operation in Itham village of Manipur. In the search operation of the army, 12 dreaded terrorists were taken into custody by the soldiers. Meanwhile, hearing the news of the arrest of the terrorists, women and men of the village started gathering. Within no time, a crowd of about 1400 to 1500 people gathered there. Meanwhile, the women rescued the terrorists.

‘Rajnath Singh got wrong information’, AAP MP hit back, said- take responsibility of Manipur before Punjab

The mastermind of the attack on the 6th battalion was also released

Security forces had arrested 12 dreaded terrorists by conducting a search operation on the basis of information. Colonel Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam, the mastermind behind the ambush on the 6th Battalion, was also included in these terrorists. Let me tell you, Uttam was the mastermind of the ambush on the 6th Battalion, a mob of women rescued him too. The soldiers of the security forces told that a mob of about 1500 women had surrounded them and rescued all the terrorists and took them with them.