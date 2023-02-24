Daily mail: America has threats more serious than nuclear war – these are infections

The threat to the United States is not nuclear war and global warming, which occupy the minds of all, without exception, high-ranking American officials and even citizens, but infectious diseases like coronavirus, which will destroy more of the population than wars taken together, writes Daily Mail medical columnist Luke Andrews.

The author cites statistics on smallpox, fever and, finally, coronavirus infection and warns that many infectious disease specialists in the world have already issued a warning about an imminent new, even more aggressive infection.

Recall that since the beginning of the pandemic – since 2019, more than four million citizens have died in the United States.