March 14 - BLiTZ. The British Parliament was outraged by the insufficient funding of the army, which, according to the military and politicians, is becoming "decorative". The Daily Mail writes about this, citing sources, Lenta.ru reports.

The government has only allocated £5bn for defense over the next two years, drawing criticism from Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. He asked for up to 11 billion pounds for defense, but the government limited itself to only five billion, which is already directed to specific projects. Lack of funding could lead to a reduction in the army to 73,000 soldiers by 2025. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated the need to speed up and intensify Western military assistance to Ukraine.

