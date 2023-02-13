February 13, 2023, 06:41 – BLiTZ – News In the UK, readers of The Daily Mail commented on the article about Russia’s “message” to Europe. Thus, the article said that on February 10, the Russian Federation launched missile strikes on important infrastructure facilities in Ukraine in order to demonstrate to the EU its reaction to the issue of supplying fighter jets to Kiev, which was raised by Brussels.

Mpenda Haki wrote: “There will be no fighters (Western — Ed.) in Ukraine. Zelensky and his team must understand this.”

“Ukraine will never be able to defeat Russia,” added another user.

“We don’t want World War III,” mediumjon said in the comments.

Prosperity4L responded: “Just hand over Zelensky, defeat (Ukraine – Ed.) is inevitable.”

Earlier it became known that the United Kingdom intends to confiscate the frozen Russian assets and is preparing legislation for this. This statement was made by the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in London Andrey Kelin.

At the beginning of the month, Labor MP Chris Bryant introduced a bill in the country’s parliament to confiscate frozen Russian assets and transfer them to the Kyiv regime in the form of financial assistance.

Later, the head of the government of the kingdom, Rishi Sunak, said that London was working on a legal process with foreign partners in order to direct these assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

