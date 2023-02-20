February 20, 2023, 18:38 – BLiTZ – News

After U.S. President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev, British Daily Mail readers lambasted him for forgetting about problems in his own country and the disaster in Ohio, focusing on Ukraine only for money. Some even suggest that Biden didn’t know where he was going.

User Seth notes that Biden is more interested in taxpayer money than in themselves, and Ukraine is the largest source of income for the “deep state” in modern history.

User Rerea is outraged that Biden did not go to Ohio, where the disaster occurred, and did not support the victims of other disasters in his country.

Some users are ironic about the situation. IcareAboutFact sarcastically remarks that Biden may be retarded, but “money laundering is an excellent eye for him.” Alpha King Anonymous jokes that Biden was surprised when he realized he wasn’t being taken to Delaware.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.