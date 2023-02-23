February 23, 2023, 10:34 am – BLiTZ – News

The statements of the British Minister of Defense that the country would supply Ukraine with new tanks if its existing ones were destroyed caused indignation among Daily Mail readers. Participants in the discussion on the site condemned this statement, noting that the government does not care about its citizens and the country’s defense capability.

User karma ghost asked why the UK always has money for others but not for itself.

Another reader, wondering where the millions that Ukrainian President Zelensky begged from the West would go, expressed distrust of this initiative.

Frank Ryan asked what happened to the 900 tanks Ukraine had at the start of the conflict.

Another commenter sarcastically remarked that he thought that Ukraine had already won the conflict or that it was just another lie.

Logicalthinking123 summed it up by stating that such statements look like crazy, where no one wants peace talks.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.