British newspaper readers Daily Mail in the comments to the article about the Russian missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on February 10, they called for an end to military assistance to Kyiv.

The material says that in this way Moscow sent a “cruel message” in response to the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the European Union (EU), during which he asked for military fighter jets to be provided to the country. According to readers, the defeat of Kyiv in this conflict is inevitable.

“You want peace, not fighter jets that will just shoot you down,” wrote a user with the nickname Texson.

“No more arms deliveries,” Deltaforce2014 supported him.

“There will be no fighters (Western. – Ed.) in Ukraine. Zelensky and his team must understand this. Either the negotiating table or capitulation,” said Mpenda Haki.

“We don’t want World War III. It’s time to make peace,” added mediumjon.

On February 10, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted a massive strike on critical energy facilities that ensure the operation of enterprises of the military-industrial complex (DIC) and the transport system of Ukraine. According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, all the goals of the strike were achieved.

On this day, air raid signals sounded throughout Ukraine. The first signal sounded at about 9:27 Moscow time in Kyiv. Later, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, reported damage to the power grid.

After that, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said that in six regions of Ukraine, thermal and hydroelectric facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure, were damaged. In many regions, emergency power outages were applied. The most difficult situation is in Zaporozhye, Kharkiv and Khmelnytsky regions.

The national company Ukrenergo noted that there is a significant shortage of electricity in the country’s energy system.

Russian troops began to strike at Ukrainian military installations and their associated energy system from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

