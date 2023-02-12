February 12, 2023, 06:28 – BLiTZ – News Daily Mail readers in the United States predicted how much head of state Joseph Biden would be taken aback by his own trip to Warsaw. They shared their own point of view as part of the discussion of the publication.

Prior to this, the intention of the American leader to make such a train was announced by the head of the press service of the current administration of the state, Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Welcome to Poland, Mr. President.” “Poland? I thought I was going to Portland, ”the user under the nickname expat welshman suggested what the politician’s words would turn out to be.

Another commentator was surprised by the fact that Biden knows where the country to which he decided to go is located.

“How long will it be before Joe tells one of his favorite Pole jokes? “Polish helicopter crashed. The pilot got cold, so he decided to turn off the fan! “” – said another user.

Vern Covington suggested that the actions of a politician could lead to another shame in the international arena. He was supported by another user who called on the leader of the United States not to leave the Polish capital, settling in it.

Recall that the head of the United States Defense Department, Lloyd Austin, by telephone, discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov the main topics as part of the event planned in Belgium, within which issues of protecting the Kiev regime will be raised. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

