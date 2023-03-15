News

Daily Mail: The value of US banking assets fell by $ 2 trillion

By Desk Blitz
ИА SM-News 
                        March 15 - BLiTZ.  According to the authors of the publication in the British tabloid Daily Mail, the value of US banking assets has decreased by two trillion dollars.  The newspaper writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://iz.ru/1483660/2023-03-15/stoimost-bankovskikh-aktivov-ssha-snizilas-na-2-trln">"News"</a>.

The aggressive policy of the US Federal Reserve to raise the key rate led to a decrease in the price of treasury bonds, which make up a significant share of the country’s banking assets. There is a possibility that due to this circumstance, credit institutions are selling bonds at a lower price, which may cause bank customers to begin withdrawing their funds.

                        Welt: European banks may repeat the scenario of American bank failures March 14, 2023 at 22:43

$300 billion in losses could be incurred by insured clients of a large number of lenders if 50% of uninsured depositors withdraw their money.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: