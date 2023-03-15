Daily Mail: The value of US banking assets fell by $ 2 trillion

March 15 - BLiTZ. According to the authors of the publication in the British tabloid Daily Mail, the value of US banking assets has decreased by two trillion dollars. The newspaper writes about it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://iz.ru/1483660/2023-03-15/stoimost-bankovskikh-aktivov-ssha-snizilas-na-2-trln">"News"</a>.

The aggressive policy of the US Federal Reserve to raise the key rate led to a decrease in the price of treasury bonds, which make up a significant share of the country’s banking assets. There is a possibility that due to this circumstance, credit institutions are selling bonds at a lower price, which may cause bank customers to begin withdrawing their funds.

$300 billion in losses could be incurred by insured clients of a large number of lenders if 50% of uninsured depositors withdraw their money.