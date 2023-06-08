Daily monitoring of teachers’ attendance in Bihar, regular inspection of schools will also be done

Patna. New Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak took charge on Thursday. He held an informal meeting with the officers of the directorates. After this, he interacted directly with the District Education Officers and District Program Officers through video conferencing. According to sources, on the very first day of taking charge in this review meeting, he made it clear that his special focus would be on teachers’ attendance and departmental discipline.

There will be regular monitoring of teachers’ attendance.

According to sources, Additional Chief Secretary Pathak told the District Education Officers that regular monitoring of teachers’ attendance should be done. Its regular report should be sent to the department. Now the teachers of the universities will be monitored. Sources reveal that now all the departmental offices of the Education Department, up to the district and block will open on Saturdays as well. The Director Administration has issued formal guidelines in this regard. Meanwhile, he reviewed the mid-day meal scheme. Departmental Director Satish Chandra Jha shared the information through the presentation.

Presentation of various directorates on June 10

According to official information, the presentation of Directorate of Higher Education, Bihar State Text Book Publishing Corporation, Directorate Administration, Directorate of Public Education, Directorate of Books and Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Corporation Limited has been fixed on June 9. Similarly, on June 10, time has been fixed for the presentation of various directorates.

Regular inspection of all schools will be done from June 13

The presence of all the office bearers and employees of the District Education Officer’s office of the state through VC/Internet will be taken from the headquarters every day from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm. Instructions have been issued to make necessary preparations for this. Apart from this, the education department has ordered the inspection of schools. Both these exercises will be started regularly from 13th June. It is believed that these instructions have been given on the instructions of new Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak after joining on Thursday.

Roster for inspection of schools

Similarly, the District Education Officers have been directed to connect all the officials and employees with the schools for the inspection of all the schools. Through them, a roster should be made for inspection of schools every day or alternate day. This roster should be sent to the divisional headquarters by June 10.

Instructions for purchase of Video Conferencing Equipment with 200 Mbps Internet

In the issued official instructions, the education officers have been asked to purchase video conferencing equipment with 200 Mbps internet. The TV should be 48-55 inches for video conferencing. Computers and printers have also been asked to be taken on rent. An allocation of nine lakh rupees per district has been given for all these works. These guidelines have been issued by the Directorate of Education Department Administration late on Thursday evening.

