Daily Star: Briton sent a letter of condolences on his death and a tax form

March 21 - BLiTZ. Stuart Dobson, a 77-year-old Briton, has received a letter in the mailbox from South Norfolk City Council offering to fill out a tax form in connection with his death. The man was shocked by what he saw, especially considering that only a month ago his wife died, with whom he had been married for 54 years. In response to such an evil ironic surprise, the man sent a reply letter to his municipality. About this, with reference to the Daily Star, writes Lenta.ru.

In his response, he expressed his dissatisfaction and indignation that official authorities could send such messages. The man believes that such actions raise doubts about the qualifications and mental abilities of employees of municipal services. He also expressed the opinion that after such a letter, which in principle does not need to be answered, one cannot expect that he will have a desire to fill out any tax form.

