Daltonganj station will be bright in a few days, passengers will get these new facilities

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee. Many works are being done simultaneously at Daltonganj railway station. According to the higher officials, by August 2023 it will be ready for the people with a new look and new facilities. There is also some problem, whose diagnosis is necessary. Prabhat Khabar has prepared a report in this regard after talking to a Station Superintendent Umesh Kumar.

Interior decoration is being done under Amrit Bharat Yojana

Station Superintendent Umesh Kumar said that the interior decoration of the station is being given a concrete shape under the Amrit Bharat Yojana. The old waiting room of the station is being renovated. In this, along with modernizing the toilets, the facility of AC is also being restored. Tiles are being laid in the floor. This work is going on, which will be ready in a few days. Separate toilets and waiting space are being arranged for the disabled.

The speed of vehicles will increase as soon as the third line starts, this is also a danger bell

The station superintendent said that the work of the third line is going on in full swing. As soon as it starts, the speed of the vehicles will increase. Especially goods trains will pass through the station very fast. In such a situation, it is a danger bell for those who cross the line without using the foot bridge to go from one platform to another. Speeding vehicles are a danger to such careless people. He also said that such people are caught and punished under the legal provision, but still some people are not giving up the habit of crossing the line. Its diagnosis is very important from the point of view of security.

New foot bridge and lift work almost complete

The work of the new foot over bridge being built in the station is almost on the verge of completion. Soon people will be able to cross through this. In this, a separate ramp has also been made for the disabled. Lift facility is also being provided for the elderly and those carrying heavy luggage.

Tender will be held for mineral water refill stall

Mineral water refilling stalls will be set up in the station by paying five rupees. At present it will be installed on platform number one and number two. Tenders will be done for this. The Station Superintendent told that there were complaints of money getting stuck in the refill stall installed earlier due to lack of proper maintenance. For this reason it has been removed. Now the new company will be given a chance. At present, cold drinking water is being provided on both the platforms from the machines installed by the Railways.

ATVM facility will be restored

In view of the shortage of staff at the ticket counter and the increasing crowd of passengers, the facility of ATVM will be restored in the station premises. At present, there is an ATVM near the ticket counter, which is working. The ATVM near the main gate is often out of order. It is being made. With two ATVMs, passengers will be able to deduct tickets from this machine themselves.

There will be dyeing outside the station as well

Along with the interior decoration, the exterior of the station will also be repainted. Preparations are also being done for this. It is possible that the flower garden and the Botanical Garden, which have become useless outside the station, should also be revived.

Jharkhand: Godda will become the first green station of the state, these facilities will be there, work will start at a cost of 50 crores )Palamu News