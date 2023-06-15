Damage control: Devendra Fadnavis returns once again in ‘Eknathi Shiv Sena’ ad

Mumbai : In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has once again started appearing in an advertisement of Eknathi Shiv Sena. However, a day before this, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in the advertisement of Eknathi Shiv Sena. Controversy arose after the picture of Prime Minister Modi was placed in the party’s advertisement. After this, the picture of Devendra Fadnavis was replaced by removing the picture of Prime Minister Modi in the advertisement.

There was no picture of Fadnavis and Bal Thackeray in the advertisement.

According to media reports, the advertisement with the picture of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was published in leading newspapers of Maharashtra on Tuesday. In a one-page advertisement published in newspapers, quoting a survey, Eknath Shinde was said to be the choice of more people than Fadnavis for the post of Chief Minister. However, the picture of Fadnavis or Bal Thackeray was not placed in this advertisement.

The picture of Bal Thackeray and Fadnavis was used in the advertisement of the second day.

On this advertisement of Eknathi Shiv Sena, the opposition parties of Maharashtra started alleging that everything is not well between the ruling BJP and Eknathi Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. A day after this, an advertisement related to the state’s ruling coalition was published in Marathi newspapers on Wednesday. The advertisement also has pictures of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Uproar over ‘Shiv Sena’ advertisement in Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thackeray missing, PM Modi’s entry, politics intensifies

Double engine government developing fast in Maharashtra

Major Marathi newspapers of Maharashtra also quoted a survey in newspapers on Wednesday claiming that 49.3 per cent voters in Maharashtra prefer BJP and Eknathi Shiv Sena. It has been told in this advertisement that 84 percent of the voters feel that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the vision of development to the country and 62 percent believe that the ‘double engine’ government is bringing rapid development in Maharashtra. The new advertisement has photographs of Fadnavis and Bal Thackeray along with Anand Dighe, considered political mentor of Eknath Shinde. It also has pictures of many ministers of Shiv Sena included in the state government.