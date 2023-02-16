Damage to critical infrastructure reported in Lviv region

A critical infrastructure facility was damaged on the territory of the Lviv region in Ukraine. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by the head of the military administration of the region Maxim Kozitsky.

“During the air raid, there was a hit on a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. There were no injuries or casualties. The fire was extinguished,” Kozitsky noted in his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, an air alert was announced in several eastern regions of Ukraine. Sirens sounded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine, as well as in the Kyiv-controlled parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Zaporozhye region.

On the eve of the publication “Strana.ua” reported explosions in the Kharkiv region near the city of Volchansk. The causes of the explosions are not known. An air raid alert in Ukraine was not announced at that time.

Also, the media reported about the air alert in the Kyiv region. The sirens were turned on due to the advent of the reconnaissance drone. There was also talk of explosions in the region. Aircraft traces were seen in the sky.

On February 14, the mayor of Lvov, Andriy Sadovoy, said that due to the shelling of the city and the region, almost all substations were destroyed, which made it extremely difficult to supply electricity to Lvov. At the same time, he noted that electricians have found non-standard solutions to the problem and electricity, so a number of key Lviv institutions will continue to provide the city.

Prior to that, on February 10, air raid alerts sounded in all regions of Ukraine. It is known that the first air raid signal sounded at about 9:27 Moscow time in Kyiv, and later sirens sounded in every region of the country. At the same time, explosions were heard in the Dnieper (until 2016 – Dnepropetrovsk) and Kharkov.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on the explosions.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

