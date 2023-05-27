Dance and riot party was going on waving pistol in the procession, know what happened then that bullets started firing...

The happiness of marriage turned into mourning in Sonar village of Riga police station area of ​​Sitamarhi district of Bihar. The marriage of the daughter of Lal Babu Ram of Sonar village ward number two was about to take place. A wedding procession had come from the neighboring village. Everything was going well. Barati and the villagers were singing and dancing with great fanfare. Meanwhile, two persons entered the procession and started dancing while waving pistols. Someone informed the police that some criminals were dancing after drinking alcohol with pistols at the wedding ceremony.

On information, the police reached with the team force. As soon as the police tried to take two youths dancing with pistols in the wedding ceremony, they were taken into custody. There was a ruckus on this. Taking advantage of the ruckus, the criminals made Puani Manish unconscious by biting his teeth and then thrashed him fiercely. Tried to snatch the official pistol also. Shortly after, the police of several police stations reached the spot. After this, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed there. Barat and the groom returned home without the bride. The girl’s doli was decorated, her marriage was stopped.

Seeing the uproar, the boy’s side refused to marry. During this, there is also information about fierce lathi-battle between the police and the villagers. Locals say that more than six rounds of firing took place. A bullet narrowly missed Maheshwar Ram of Sonar village. Police Station President Ram Ekbal Prasad has said to arrest some criminals.

A pistol has also been recovered from the criminals. Will be sent to jail after taking further action. The entire area is deserted after the incident. According to the local people, the angry police also badly damaged the groom’s car. Many houses have also been vandalized. The whole area is lying deserted. The food prepared for the baraat is also lying inside the house. Everything got ruined. After the incident, Ramsagar Ram’s wife Renu Devi and Maheshwar Ram’s wife Khushbu Devi and the girl’s brother Ramu Ram, including half a dozen people from the village, were taken into police custody and brought to the police station.