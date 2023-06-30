Dance video of Shivveer, accused of killing 5 people in Mainpuri, goes viral, police engaged in investigation

Mainpuri: A video has surfaced of Shivveer killing 5 people including bride and groom in a wedding house in Mainpuri, UP. In this video, he is seen dancing with the family members and looting money. After marriage, Shivveer killed five people of the house and committed suicide himself. This video is going viral on social media.

The relatives, the people of the village and the police are also quite surprised to see the video. There is no such gesture visible on Shivveer’s face in this video before committing the brutal murder of five people. So that it can be understood that this person will kill some people of the house after some time. In the video, Shivveer is dancing fiercely with the family members. And at the same time, money is also being spent on the dancers.

After this massacre in Mainpuri, the whole area was stunned. There was talk of this massacre everywhere. However, the police is still investigating the murder. Still the real reason for the murder has not been known.

June 23 is the case

Please inform that on the night of 23rd June in Arsara village, Shivveer had killed five family members including the bride and groom by cutting them with an ax while they were sleeping. After that he committed suicide by shooting himself. Not only this, he had also made a fatal attack on his wife and maternal aunt.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

First of all, Shivveer killed the bride and groom i.e. Sonu and his wife Soni, then his brother-in-law Saurabh, younger brother Bhullan and Sonu’s friend Deepak. Later, he committed suicide by shooting himself on the temple. Presently the police is investigating the matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruvkL6hTw5U)