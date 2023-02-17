Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals of the tennis tournament in Rotterdam

On February 17, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Rotterdam. The game ended with the score 6:2, 6:4 in favor of the Russian.

The meeting lasted 1 hour 23 minutes. In the semi-finals, Medvedev will face Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, who previously defeated Australia’s Alex De Minaura.

On February 15, Medvedev defeated Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina in the first round match of the ATP tournament in Rotterdam.

At the moment, Daniil Medvedev is ranked 11th in the ATP rankings.

As noted “Sport Express”, the tournament takes place on hard courts. The prize pool is €2,074,505. Last year, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime won the tournament.

Earlier, on January 20, Medvedev lost to American Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Australian Open (Australian Open, AusOpen). The match ended with the score 7:6 (9:7), 6:3, 7:6 (7:4). The game lasted 2 hours 59 minutes.

Medvedev was eliminated after the third round of the AusOpen for the first time since 2018, and at all Grand Slam tournaments for the first time since Roland Garros 2020. At the last two Australian Opens, the 26-year-old reached the final.