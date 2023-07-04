Darbhanga: Groom has done four marriages, 32 lakh cheated by mother-in-law on different pretexts, know the whole thing…

A state in Eastern India: The police have arrested a groom from Khagaria district in the case of cheating the in-laws of many marriages in Bahedi police station area of ​​Darbhanga. In the investigation of the case registered in the application of a victim of Samadhpura, who became its victim, it has come to light that the thug arranged many more marriages. The groom had already cheated his in-laws of Rs 32 lakh on the pretext of dowry, business and treatment. After interrogating the accused, the police has confirmed four marriages at different places. It is said that Phool Devi, wife of Samadhpura resident Nanki Sharma, had accused her son-in-law of duping her of Rs 32 lakh.

20 lakh loan was taken from mother-in-law in the name of business

It was said that daughter Manisha was married to Siyaram Sharma, son of Janardan Mistry, resident of Mokrahi police station area of ​​Khagaria district, in Simardah Shivsthan in 2020 according to Hindu customs. After marriage, Manisha became the mother of a baby girl. The marriage was conducted by Saraswati Devi, wife of Dinesh Sharma, a resident of Hayaghat police station. In the marriage, two unknown people were said to be the brothers of the groom. Two lakh rupees of dowry was cheated. After this, the groom took a loan of Rs 20 lakh from his mother-in-law in the name of doing business in Delhi. After this, he cheated the in-laws for seven lakh rupees in the name of treatment. In the police inquiry, it has come to the fore that the amount taken from the in-laws’ house was divided among themselves.

Two sons aged 16 and 18 from first wife, fourth wife is pregnant

Here, the accused talked about his first marriage with Rinku Devi in ​​Komiya village of Bakhri police station in Khagaria district. He has two sons aged 16 and 18. Talked about getting the second marriage done in Samadhpura. On the other hand, the third marriage was done with Chhoti Devi, daughter of Shyama Sharma, a resident of Pokharam of Birol police station. It has two children of three years and two months. The fourth marriage was done with Ganga Devi, daughter of Gauna Sharma, resident of Borwa of Birol police station. The wife is now said to be pregnant. In this regard, Police Station President Ashutosh Kumar Jha told that the accused has been sent to judicial custody. Describing the address of the accused as suspicious, he has expressed the possibility of his being local. If sources are to be believed, the accused is a resident of Dhobopur Navtolia of Hayaghat police station area.

