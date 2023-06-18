Darbhanga’s Akshara excels in JEE Advanced after NEET, topper among girls in Guwahati zone

jee advanced 2023 The double achievement of Akshara, a student of DAV Public School and daughter of Ramesh Sah, headmaster of Gausa Ghat Middle School in Sadar block of Darbhanga, has become a matter of discussion in the field of education. Akshara’s performance was memorable in many ways. on the first try NEET and JEE Advanced Got success in JEE Advanced and became the topper among girls in Guwahati zone. The CRL rank of Akshara is 1238.

JEE and NEET preparation with the board

Akshara, who is going to appear in the 12th board exam for the first time, did her preparation for the board together. Along with it, he gave a wonderful recipe to study biology for NEET and mathematics for JEE to his junior classmates by making coordination between all the subjects. Akshara said that she did not take any coaching for the preparation of any competitive exams.

Also included in the list of district toppers in 12th

Akshara, daughter of Rajkumarganj resident Ramesh Sah and housewife mother Vijeta Kumari, has been a student of a prestigious institution like DAV Public School. Akshara admitted that she had taken the help of online coaching for preparation in some subjects. In this too, she used to read the same chapters which were sometimes not understood during self-study. Akshara had no attachment or aloofness towards any subject from the primary class itself. This is the reason why he gave equal time to both Mathematics and Biology. Started reading with a similar interest. When one starts understanding the subject, then one gets pleasure in reading it, same happened with Akshara. Along with physics, chemistry, biology, he also got so much expertise in mathematics that his name was included in the list of toppers of the district even in the 12th board.

JEE Advanced: Lakhisarai’s Gaurav Bihar topper, Patna’s Vivaswan second and Gaya’s Gulshan third topper

got 610 marks in neet

Akshara had already paved the way for herself to become a doctor by scoring a brilliant 610 in NEET, but now she is changing her mind after topping the Guwahati zone in JEE Advanced. He said that it would be better if I go into the field of engineering. Due to the success of her student, Principal Snigdha Smriti and teachers of Gadgad DAV Public School have also wished her a bright future.

