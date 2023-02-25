February 25, 2023, 15:19 – BLiTZ – News Every day, Russian troops expand the territory of control over the Artyomovskaya agglomeration, while Ukrainian troops continue to lose territory. This writes “Military Review”.

After the liberation of Berkhovka, north of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), Russian soldiers are actively advancing to the northwest with artillery support.

The enemy came under attack and was forced to retreat from Dubovo-Vasilyevka, where he tried to create a defensive line a few kilometers south of Artyomovsk. The assault groups took up positions in which the enemy tried to gain a foothold.

Russian artillery continues to work with the simultaneous advancement of assault groups so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot regroup and counterattack in this direction.

After the complete transfer of Dubovo-Vasilyevka under the control of Russian troops, an additional opportunity arises for access to the Artyomovsk-Chasov Yar highway, and this can happen without the need for a frontal assault on Khromovo.

Weather conditions also have an impact on the situation: if the Armed Forces of Ukraine used frozen dirt roads to maintain transport links with the Bakhmut garrison, now the situation is changing due to an increase in temperature. This means that dirt roads will become sour, and only one road from Bakhmut (Artyomovsk) will remain under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This road leads to Chasov Yar via Khromovo.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.