Data Protection Bill: Rajeev Chandrashekhar said – Data Protection Bill will not let the privacy of the users be affected

Data Protection Bill: Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that under the proposed Data Protection Bill, social media platforms will not be allowed to violate users’ privacy. He will get access to the personal data of the users only in exceptional circumstances.

The upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Bill will bring about sweeping changes in the way platforms operate in India, which have been misusing personal data for a long time. Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar has said this.

Data Protection Bill: How much threat is there to the privacy of citizens from the Data Protection Bill? learn

Chandra Shekhar, Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics, in an interview also allayed the concerns being raised about the fact checking body appointed by the government and said that the move is not at all about censorship.

He said that this arrangement gives an opportunity to the Center to respond to any misinformation, which is important in a democracy. He said that misinformation should not be confused with the right to freedom of speech. The minister said that misinformation spreads 10-15 times faster and reaches 20-50 times more audience than the truth.

Data Protection Bill: Those who steal data can now be fined up to Rs 500 crore

According to a PTI-language report, Chandrashekhar emphasized that in a democracy, if someone says something wrong about the government, spreads something wrong to create hatred or incite violence, then the government has the opportunity to say Must be that this is not true.

He further said, therefore there is no censorship, there is no restriction on free speech. It is simply to call a lie plainly a lie. He said that it should not be confused that the move is against free speech.