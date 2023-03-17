Date of early parliamentary elections approved in Montenegro

March 17 - BLiTZ. Montenegro approved the date of early parliamentary elections. President Milo Djukanovic announced the election day. He noted that now there is a deep political crisis caused by the irresponsibility of some members of parliament. In this regard, an extraordinary vote will be held in Montenegro. The choice fell on June 11th. President Sandu called the integration of Moldova within the framework of the CIS a false path, noting the priority of the European Union March 17, 2023 at 14:18

Recall that earlier the president decided to dissolve the current parliament. Djukanovic noted that this decision is in line with the Constitution. Those who have objections to this can apply to the Constitutional Court of the country.