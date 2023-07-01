daughters anupriya patel and pallavi patel face to face on the birth anniversary of dr sone lal patel rjl

Sone Lal Patel Jayanti: Founder of Apna Dal Dr. To celebrate the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel, his daughters Anupriya Patel and Pallavi Patel are once again face to face. Like every year, Apna Dal (S) President and Union Minister Anupriya Patel has booked the Indira Gandhi Foundation of Lucknow for the programme. Wherein, Dr. Sonelal Patel’s second daughter and SP MLA Pallavi Patel had also made a booking for the program to be held in a hall of the same place. However, just three days before the program, the LDA has canceled the allotment done by Apna Dal (Camerawadi). Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the program organized by Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (S) on July 2. Whereas, Pallavi Patel’s Apna Dal