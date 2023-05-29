Davis Cup organized in Lucknow after 23 years, India and Morocco will compete on September 16-17, know the schedule

Lucknow: capital for tennis lovers Lucknow I will soon see a big international competition. Lucknow is going to get a big opportunity to host Davis Cup after 23 years. This competition will be organized on the tennis court of Ekana Sports City on 16 and 17 September in the capital. In this, there will be a World Cup Group-2 tie between India and Morocco.

The last Davis Cup match was held in Lucknow in 2000.

It is being told that an amount of 20 crores has been approved for this competition at the government level. Earlier in the year 2000, the Davis Cup match between India and Lebanon was played at Awadh Gymkhana in Lucknow. In that the Indian team had won 3-2. At the same time, after 23 years, once again the preparations for the prestigious Davis Cup match have intensified in the newly constructed tennis court of Ikana.

ITF Men’s Future Tennis has been a successful event

Earlier, from March 17 to 26, ITF Men’s Future Tennis with US $ 25000 was successfully organized here. UP Tennis Association President Navneet Sehgal told that five matches will be played between India and Morocco from 16 and 17 September. Earlier on September 15, the draw would be held in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The competition is called the World Cup of Tennis.

Davis Cup is one of the biggest international competitions in the world. First played in 1900, it was originally called the International Lawn Tennis Trophy. This competition has still retained its shine. The Davis Cup is an international men’s tennis tournament played by teams. Davis Cup is played every year in knock out mode. It is also called the ‘World Cup of Tennis’. Great Britain remains the host nation for the competition for 2023. This year’s event is being held at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Lucknow is becoming the hub of sports competitions

There was a time when Lucknow yearned to organize big competitions. But, for some time now the capital seems to be becoming the new hub of sports. With the grand event of Khelo India University Games where many of its competitions are being organized in the capital. While talking about hosting big events, IPL matches were played at the city’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. During this the players praised Lucknow.

