Dawood’s associate Haji Salim is trying to revive LTTE, Indian agencies engaged in breaking the network

LTTE Revive: Karachi based gangster Haji Salim is linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Indian agencies have found that Haji Salim and Dawood Ibrahim have been instrumental in efforts to revive the LTTE insurgent group in Sri Lanka and India through large-scale smuggling. This information has been given by the sources.

This was revealed in the report

According to the Hindustan Times report, experts associated with this development say that Haji Salim is trying to revive the LTTE through smuggling of drugs and weapons. Haji Salim works with Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. Also oversees smuggling in India, Maldives, Sri Lanka and some Middle East countries. It has also been told in the report, Pakistan’s spy agency said on the condition of anonymity that Haji Salim, considered the brain behind the multi-million dollar drugs network in Pakistan and the Indian Ocean, was arrested at Dawood’s Clifton Road house in Karachi. has been seen frequently. It is suspected that both of them use each other’s resources for smuggling with the active support of Inter-Services Intelligence.

Indian agencies engaged in breaking the network

At the same time, agencies including Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) are identifying Haji Salim as well as Indian contacts of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-company to dismantle the entire criminal network. working on doing. In this episode, last month, in a joint operation, the NCB and the Navy intercepted a so-called mother ship in the Indian Ocean and seized 2,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore. This consignment was sent from the Makran coast in Balochistan province. Also, last week, while filing a chargesheet against 13 people in the investigation related to the revival of LTTE in India, the NIA said that members of the Sri Lankan drug mafia were sourcing drugs from Salim. It said, the accused used various foreign WhatsApp numbers to carry out the secret business.