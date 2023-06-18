Daylight robbery in Patna, jewelry worth lakhs taken away from woman hostage

Patna. The orgy of criminals continues in the capital Patna. The morale of criminals has increased so much in Patna that they have started committing dacoities in the house in broad daylight. The incident is of Jayaprakash Nagar of Rajiv Nagar police station area. Here on Sunday, after entering the house, the miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and ran away. After the incident, there is an atmosphere of fear among the people of the locality.

The woman was alone at home at the time of the incident

In relation to the incident, it is said that criminals have looted the house of Aman Kumar, who lives on the second floor of Medical Representative Shiv Kumar Jha’s house. Anchala Singh, a resident of Jaiprakash Nagar Road No. 4, was alone in her house on Sunday. Her husband Aman Kumar had gone out of the house for some work. Meanwhile, two fearless criminals barged into the house and took him hostage at gunpoint. The miscreants tied the woman’s hands and legs and put her under the bed and looted fiercely.

The dacoits had fled before the arrival of the husband

It is said that the miscreants fled away with gold and silver ornaments worth about Rs 2.5 lakh kept in the almirah. When the woman’s medical representative husband returned home, he was shocked to see the condition of the wife. After being informed about the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The CCTV footage installed in the area is being scanned to identify the criminals. The police is currently investigating the matter. So far no arrest has been reported.