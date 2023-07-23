dcw president swati maliwal reached manipur said will meet the victim prt | DCW President Swati Maliwal reached Manipur, said

Assam Rifles files sedition case against civil society group from ManipurHere, the Assam Rifles has registered a case of sedition and defamation against the head of the Coordination Committee on the Integrity of Manipur (COCOMI), an influential civil society group in Manipur’s capital Imphal. A highly placed defense source said that the committee had called upon people not to lay down arms, following which an FIR was lodged against it on July 10. We have registered an FIR against COCOMI coordinator Jitendra Ningomba at Churachandpur police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 124A related to sedition and section 153A related to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., a police officer confirmed.