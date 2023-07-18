DD Sports bags rights to broadcast FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Mumbai, July 18 (Hindustan Times). DD Sports has achieved a significant milestone by securing the television broadcast rights in India for the much-anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, commencing on July 20, 2023.

Courtesy of strategic sub-licensing by 1st Stadia, a leading US-based company specializing in technological advancements in the world of sports and media rights, this landmark event will now be shown to millions of homes across India.

Gaurav Dwivedi IAS, CEO, Prasar Bharati said, “We are delighted to have bagged the television broadcast rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. This prestigious tournament not only showcases the immense talent and dedication of women in football but also serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of athletes as an event. We are proud to partner with 1Stadia in this endeavor, as they share our passion for sports promotion and instilling the love of sports among fans.”

“Our mission is to make the world’s most engaging sporting events accessible to fans everywhere,” said Sangeet Shirodkar, CEO and co-founder of 1Stadia. We are thrilled to partner with DD Sports for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The tournament represents an extraordinary celebration of talent, dedication and sportsmanship. Through this partnership, we are committed to driving positive change, empowering women in sports and inspiring millions of fans to unite behind their favorite teams.

Indian football lovers will get to witness every exciting moment of the tournament as DD Sports channel is available in all homes across the country, ensuring that everyone has access to this premium sporting event. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 comprising 32 teams is scheduled to begin on July 20, 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. The current world champion is the United States.