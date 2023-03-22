DEA warns of spread of zombie drug throughout US

March 22 - BLiTZ. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has warned Americans about the danger of the spread of a dangerous drug. This is stated on the website of the department, Lenta.ru reports.

We are talking about fentanyl mixed with xylazine, a tranquilizer for animals. The DEA acknowledges that the substance is “the deadliest drug threat” the United States has ever faced.

Xylazine has been called the “zombie drug” because of its sedative effects.

Earlier, US citizens criticized Joe Biden for opening drug vending machines in the country. The Americans are convinced that the installation of such machines indicates the degradation of states. Even former drug addicts disagree with Washington’s decision.