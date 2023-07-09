Dead body of a young man found under suspicious circumstances in Giridih’s Jaridih, fear of killing and throwing the dead body

police investigating

Giridih, Mrinal Sinha : The dead body of a young man has been found under suspicious circumstances under Jaridih hill of Pachamba police station area of ​​Giridih district. After which sensation spread in the area. As soon as the information about the dead body was received by the nearby villagers, a large number of villagers reached the spot.

According to the villagers, the dead body is said to be three-four days old. Foul smell has spread in the whole area from the dead body.

On the other hand, after getting information about the matter, Pachamba police station in-charge Mukesh Dayal Singh also reached the spot along with Sadalbal and took the dead body in possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

It is said that the young man was first brutally killed with a stone and then stabbed with a knife. The criminals have brutally murdered the young man.

However, at present the identity of the deceased has not been established. At present, the police is engaged in identifying the dead body by sending it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.