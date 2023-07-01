Dead body of boyfriend found hanging at girlfriend’s house in Bahraich, girl accuses her father

Lucknow, Big news is coming out from Bahraich in UP. Where the dead body of a young man was found hanging from a noose in his girlfriend’s house. It is being told that the loving couple were meeting each other at night, during which the girl’s father saw both of them. After this, with the help of some people, caught the boy and took him home. Where his relatives had beaten the boy fiercely. The police have not yet received any complaint in this matter. At present, it is not clear whether the boy has committed suicide or the family members of the girl have killed him.

Dead body of boyfriend found hanging at girlfriend’s house

Iqbal had called his girlfriend to meet him late at night in Hemaria village of Dehat Kotwali. When the girl left the house, her father saw her and started following her. When the girl met her lover, the father caught both of them. The girl’s father called Iqbal’s family and informed them about it. Along with this, talked about meeting in the Panchayat. The body of the boy was found in the girl’s house under suspicious circumstances even before the Panchayat was held in the morning.

7 people died under suspicious circumstances in different districts of UP, police trying to find out the reason for the incident

case ongoing investigation

The girl has accused her father that he had beaten Iqbal fiercely. Even after 10-12 hours of the incident, the family members of the boy did not give a complaint to the police. It was discussed at the incident site that both of them had a love affair for a long time. The girl’s family was not ready for the marriage. Police officer Rajeev Kumar Shishodia told whether it is murder or suicide. It’s hard to tell now. The matter is under investigation. It will be revealed after the post mortem report comes.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4g7HwKaLC6Q) t)uttar pradesh news