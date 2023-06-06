Dead body of doctor found hanging from mango tree in Ballia, suicide note mentions possession of house

Baliya. Dr. Omkar Nath Rai, a resident of Sohaon village, committed suicide by hanging himself. Dr. Omkar Nath Rai hanged himself by tying a rope on a mango tree in his garden. Due to which he has died. This information came in the morning when the villagers saw the dead body hanging from the tree. People informed the police about this. On information, the police took the dead body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Police has started the investigation of the matter. A suicide note has been received by the police from the deceased. In his suicide note, the deceased has mentioned about occupying the house at Sigra in Varanasi.

Mention of occupying the house in the suicide note

Dr. Omkar Rai, a 65-year-old resident of Sohaon village, has a house in the village as well. He used to build a room in the garden next to Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sohaon. On Monday night, he hanged himself by tying a rope on a mango tree in his garden. On Tuesday morning, when the eyes of the villagers fell on his dead body hanging on the tree, this news spread like a fire in the whole village. Police were informed about this. The police reached the spot, took the dead body in their custody and sent it to the district hospital for postmortem. In the suicide note found from Dr. Omkar Nath Rai’s pocket, there is mention of occupation of the house located in Sigra, Varanasi.

New system will be implemented on Lucknow-Gorakhpur route, now trains will be able to run back and forth within a radius of one km

Police investigating the incident

Police has registered a case against Harmeet Singh Bagga, JP Singh, Yusuf Khan, Raju Sonkar, Santosh Keshari and Sujit Seth on the Tahrir of Dr. Omkar Rai’s elder son Prabhakar Rai. Omkar Nath Rai has also run Pathology and Blood Bank in Varanasi. At this time he was living in the village only. There is also a house in Ballia Chandrashekhar Nagar. His wife has retired from the post of headmaster. One boy is a teacher in Bihar and the other manages his business in Varanasi. The people of the village are surprised about the suicide of Dr. Omkar Nath Rai.