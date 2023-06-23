Dead body of girl found in suspicious condition in Motihari, fear of suicide in love affair

Motihari. The sensation has spread due to the recovery of two dead bodies in suspicious condition from the same police station area within a span of a few hours. After the recovery of the dead body of an engineer in Motihari, now the case of suicide of a girl has come to the fore. The incident is of Pakdidayal police station area of ​​East Champaran district. Where the dead body of a girl has been recovered from her house under suspicious circumstances. According to local media, the matter is of love affair and the girl has committed suicide. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot. The body of the deceased has been taken into custody and sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

the people of the house went out

Regarding the incident, it is said that the members of the house had gone out for some work. 17-year-old Poonam (name changed) was in the house. After some time, when the relatives came to the house, Poonam’s dead body was found hanging from the noose in the room of the house. Seeing the dead body, the family members got scared and informed the people around about the incident. Neighbors came and informed the police about the incident. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, took the dead body in possession and sent it for postmortem. Discussions are going on among the villagers about Poonam committing suicide in a love affair. By the way, in this matter, the police and the family are still refraining from telling anything.

committed suicide in love affair

Pakdidayal police station chief Sarfaraz Ahmed said that information was received about a dead body of a girl hanging from a noose in Tharbitia. Police force was sent to the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The incident is being investigated. However, no application has been received from the relatives so far. It may be known that within the last 24 hours, this is the second incident like suicide in Pakdidayal police station area. The police is talking about investigation in both the cases.