Dead body of missing child found from Garhwa

The dead body of Santan Kumar, the seven-year-old son of Awadhesh Sah, a resident of Baulia village, who went missing two days ago, was found on Thursday. Police recovered his body from a pit dug for toilet behind the house of Awadhesh Sah’s brother Surendra Sah. The child’s body is burnt. His tongue has been cut off and both eyes have been taken out. After the Panchanama, the police has sent the body of the child to Garhwa Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

The child’s father Awadhesh Sah told that two days back the child had taken money from home and had gone out to buy sweets in a nearby shop. After that he did not return home. On Thursday, the son’s body was found in a pit dug for the toilet behind his brother’s house. The children going to school first saw the dead body, then they informed the villagers about it. As soon as the information was received, the station in-charge Naveen Sharma along with the team reached the spot and recovered the dead body.

Farmers of Garhwa are happy with monsoon, plowing of fields has been done up to 50 percent due to continuous rains

On examination of the dead body, it was found that after killing the child, the killer had cut off his tongue, broke his teeth and gouged out both the eyes. After that he tried to burn the dead body by pouring acid. The station in-charge said that after receiving the application from the relatives, further action will be taken on the basis of that only.