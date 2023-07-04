Dead body of missing youth found in Begusarai, fear of murder in love affair

A state in Eastern India: In Begusarai, the police recovered the body of a youth from Ramdiri Lavarchak Bahiyar of Matihani police station area on Tuesday. The head and torso of the dead body were separated. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Kumar, son of Shaligram Singh, resident of Simha Uttarwari Tola. A broken mobile has also been found near the dead body. Police told that prima facie the matter of murder has come to the fore in love affair. In this case, a young man was taken into custody and the body was recovered at his instance.

Was having a love affair with a village girl

It is being told that Suraj was having a love affair with a girl from his village. Three months ago, the girl reached Suraj’s house, who was brought back home by Suraj’s relatives, but the love affair between Suraj and the girl was still going on. Meanwhile Suraj went missing on Thursday. The relatives informed about his disappearance at Matihani police station on Saturday. After this, the police of Matihani police station started searching for Suraj.

Cyber ​​Fraud: Girl student refused to take loan, then hacked her mobile, be careful…

the murder had already happened

After this, based on the details of the mobile number, Rohit Kumar of Sihama was arrested from Ulav Chimni, on whose tip Sooraj’s body was recovered from Bahiyar on Tuesday. Rohit told the police during interrogation that Suraj was murdered on Thursday night itself by tying a rope around his neck. When the police reached the spot on Tuesday on Rohit’s tip, the condition of the dead body was very gruesome, the head was separated from the torso. According to the police officer, the animals have bitten and separated the head. Local people say that the family members of the girl, who were angry with the love affair, got Sooraj murdered. The family members of the girl are also being questioned. SP Yogendra Kumar is engaged in the investigation of the case.

