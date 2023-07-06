Dead body of professor found hanging from ceiling in college campus in Madhepura, police engaged in investigation

Madhepura. In Madhepura, the dead body of a professor was found hanging from the railing of the college. As soon as the information about the dead body of a professor was found in MP College of B.Ed, located at Chandni Chowk of Bharrahi OP located in Sadar police station area, a huge crowd of people gathered on the spot. There the dead body of the professor was hanging from the railing in the college campus with the help of a cloth around his neck. The name of the professor is being told as Enul. Regarding this matter, Madhepura SP Rajesh Kumar told that instructions have been given to the concerned SHO. Investigation is being done at every point. Very soon the matter will be revealed. Whether it is murder or suicide, the police is probing both these points.

Is it murder or suicide, the case will be revealed soon

The local people informed the local police station about the incident. As soon as the information was received, Bharrahi OP’s police reached the college. The dead body of the professor was brought down from the railing. After this, the police sent the dead body to Sadar Hospital Madhepura for postmortem. Whether the professor was murdered or he himself committed suicide, the police is probing the matter from both the angles. Bharrahi OP police told that it will be revealed only after postmortem whether it is murder or suicide.

Professor Anul was a resident of West Champaran

In relation to the incident, it is said that Professor Anul was a resident of Lathiyahi village of West Champaran and was posted as a professor in the B.Ed department in MP College of B.Ed. For the last several years, he lived in a two-storey house built in the college campus. It is said that Professor Enul had gone to his in-laws’ house on Bakrid. From there he returned to college alone. On Thursday morning, the dead body of the professor was found hanging from the railing on the roof of the college. After this incident sensation spread in the area.