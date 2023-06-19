Dead body of seven-year-old kidnapped from Bulandshahr found in Aligarh, killer used to kidnap children for begging

Aligarh. The dead body of a seven-year-old boy who was abducted from Jahanpur village under Arnia police station area of ​​Bulandshahr has been found in Aligarh. The child was murdered after being abducted. 7 year old Chirag was alone in the house. The kidnapper had demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the family in the name of his release. The killer had taken refuge in the victim’s family on the pretext of a job.

Chirag was kidnapped on the pretext of taking him home

Chirag, the only seven-year-old son of Rajesh Chauhan, a resident of village Jahanpur, was working on the farm. Arun Jatav was working as a servant at his place. While at work, he made Chirag sit on his bike on the pretext of taking him home. During this, he also took Rajesh Chauhan’s mobile. After this, he abducted the child and ran away. Later, he called and asked for a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. When the victim informed the police, the police arrested Arun in an encounter. On his tip, the dead body of innocent Chirag was found in the forest of village Sikri Kaseru under police station Chandaus in Aligarh district.

Arun Jatav has already killed children

According to the Bulandshahr police, Chirag was murdered after abduction, later a ransom was demanded. The involvement of the accused and his wife was also found in this incident. Who has been arrested by the police. Arun Jatav has killed children earlier also. He used to kidnap children for begging. Police officer Gabhana Suman Kanojia told that the body of the child was found in Kaseru village of Chandaus area. Which the Bulandshahr police has taken with them. The accused has also been arrested. A case regarding the kidnapping was registered at Arnia police station in Bulandshahr.