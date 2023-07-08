Dead body thrown on railway line after killing tractor driver in Muzaffarpur, son was killed four months ago

The dead body of tractor driver Pinku Sharma (40) was found on the side of the rail line at Dighra Rampur Sah Shedha of Muzaffarpur-Samastipur railway line. The dead body was lying on the ballast adjacent to the railway line. Police found blood stains at many places on the rail track. Along with this, the deceased had wounds on his back, right side of abdomen and other places including eye, head. Police has handed over the dead body to the relatives after postmortem. Father and brother have accused a family of their village of killing Pinku Sharma in an old enmity and throwing the dead body on the side of the railway line. SHO of Sadar police station Satyendra Kumar Mishra said that the relatives are alleging murder. The statement could not be made at the moment. Further disclosure will be possible after the statement. Police has started investigation in scientific and manual way.

Pinku was missing since 9 pm

Sarpanch Chandan Kumar told that Pinku Kumar was missing since around nine o’clock on Friday night. He had come out of the house after having dinner. Didn’t get till late night. At around four in the morning, Pinku’s brother and father came to him and told that he had been murdered. His body is on the edge of the line. After this information was given to Sadar police station, RPF and GRP. Then the police reached the spot and investigated and took the dead body in possession and sent it for postmortem. At present there is tension in the village.

Shravani Mela: 1700 policemen will be deployed for the convenience of devotees, action will be taken on mobile

Dog squad investigated for an hour

On the instructions of the senior police officers, the police of Sadar police station got the dog squad to investigate the spot. The dog left the spot and went to the warehouse premises and sat down. After that he did not move forward. The police have expressed apprehension that whoever might have been the killers, they had reached the spot through the Malgodam complex. The police is scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. However, till now concrete clue could not be found.

Son’s body was found on March 31

Relatives told that the body of Pinku’s son Rahul Kumar was also found on March 31 in a drain on the Narayanpur-Dighra road. One of the accused in this case is still in jail. Many are still absconding.

Muzaffarpur: Preparation to clamp down on bank loan defaulters, body warrant will be issued, notice will be sent

Police reached two, GRP four hours late

People said that the information about the dead body was given to the police and railway police at around 4 am. But, the police of Sadar police station reached the spot after six in the morning and the GRP around eight in the morning. The GRP said that the spot was under the jurisdiction of the local police and refused to take possession of the body. After this the police of Sadar police station took complete action. The team of RPF Narayanpur had also reached the spot.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zNQCSfB92A)