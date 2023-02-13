Dead Island 2 game will be released earlier than the announced release date

Dead Island 2 will be released a week earlier than planned. The corresponding announcement was published on the official Twitter account of the project on Monday, February 13.

Initially, the release was scheduled for April 28. However, a new post reveals that the game will release on the 21st.

“You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 has gone gold (the process of burning a master copy of the game to discs, which will then go to stores. – Ed.) and is released a week earlier, ”wrote the developers.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Dead Island 2 is the sequel to the zombie shooter of the same name, which takes place in Los Angeles, which was quarantined due to a virus outbreak. The plot takes place a couple of months after the end of the story of the original Dead Island.

Earlier, on February 1, it became known that the developers of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor computer game postponed the release from March 17 to April 28. As noted in the Respawn Entertainment studio, the project is already ready, but it is necessary to finalize it to the final version and fix bugs to improve performance and stability.

