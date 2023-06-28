Deadly attack on priest of Aligarh temple, admitted in medical college in critical condition, three accused arrested

Aligarh. In Aligarh, a case of murderous attack on the priest of the temple has come to light. It is being told that the priest was attacked with a sharp weapon in the temple premises with the intention of killing him. The priest has suffered serious injuries. On the other hand, thinking that the priest was dead, the attackers fled. Meanwhile, the granddaughter of the priest created a ruckus in the village. The attackers fled. The people of the village admitted the priest to the government hospital for treatment. Where JN Medical College has been admitted after the condition became serious. In this case, a complaint has been registered in Tappal police station for legal action. The incident is of Jaktauli area of ​​Thana Tappal.

knife and gun attack

There is an ancient Shiva temple in Jartauli of Tappal area, where for the last two years, priests living in Haryana, Guru Dutt, offer prayers in the Shiva temple. It is being told that the priest was resting in the Guru Dutt temple premises. Only then three unknown youths came and attacked the priest Guru Dutt with a sharp weapon with the intention of killing him. At the same time, the priest was seriously injured in this attack. It is being told that the assailant attacked with a sharp weapon and butt of the pistol.

Priest’s condition critical

While there, the priest Gurudutt fell on the ground due to the beating. The attackers mistook the priest for dead. Meanwhile, Yogita, the granddaughter of the priest, ran away from there and went to the village and raised an alarm. But, by the time the villagers reached the spot, the three assailant youths fled. At the same time, the people of the village picked up the priest Guru Dutt and first sent him to Tappal Community Health Center for treatment. At the same time, the medical college has been referred to the serious condition of the priest.

Three accused arrested

The relatives of the priest say that the attackers had come with the intention of looting. But, when the priest protested, he was attacked with a knife and butt of a pistol. At the same time, the people of the village reached the spot after coming to know, but till then the attackers fled. On the other hand, the woman of the attacker’s family told that when the child’s health deteriorated, they had taken the daughter-in-law and brother-in-law along with them to the priest. During this, the brother-in-law was sent to buy neem leaves to get him exorcised. While closing the door, the priest misbehaved with the daughter-in-law. Three people have been arrested by the police for the attack on the priest. According to the police, the facts are being investigated. Station in-charge Tappal Pankaj Mishra said that the entire matter is being investigated.

