Deadly attack on social welfare minister Madan Sahni’s son in Darbhanga, former chief arrested

Darbhanga. There is information about a fight with Abhishek Kumar, son of Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni in Darbhanga, Bihar. There is news of injuries to three people including the son of the minister in this fight with the former chief and his associates. The injured have been admitted to Bahera PHC. In this case, the son of Minister Madan Sahni has registered a case in the local police station, after which, taking prompt action, the Bahedi police station has arrested Brajkishore Yadav, the former head of Batho Radhiyam Panchayat. Minister Madan Sahni’s son Abhishek Koshi is the director of Infratech and Private Limited Company and is the contractor for the construction of building running in Radhiyam Plus Two High School. The former chief says that the construction work is being done with very substandard material, which they have opposed.

Accused of assault for not paying extortion

In relation to the incident, it is said that Abhishek’s company is doing the construction work of Radhyam Plus Two School. All of them were demanding extortion of one million from their company. Bricks, ballast, sand, cement were taken away every time on the strength of weapons. These people used to tell the scribe that this is my village, if you want to work here, you will have to pay extortion money. These people repeatedly asked Munshi to call owner Abhishek. When Abhishek came to know about this, he reached the school. All the accused reached there with sharp weapons, sticks and guns. They started saying that if you want to work then give extortion of ten lakhs. After which these people attacked the scribe, the driver and the owner of the company with the aim of killing them. The driver and the scribe were badly beaten when Abhishek went to save them and injured them too. All three lives were saved after the laborers arrived.

Accused former chief arrested

Acting on the complaint of the minister’s son, the police have arrested the former chief, while among the remaining accused, the former chief’s wife Mithilesh Devi, his three sons Prabhat Yadav, Vikas Yadav and Subhash Yadav are absconding. Giridhari Yadav and Shyam Yadav, the principal of Radhyam Plus Two High School and brother of the former head, are also absconding after the incident. Police is continuously conducting raids to arrest all. Talking to reporters in Patna on this whole incident, Madan Sahni said that there was a fatal attack on his son. His scribe Anil Sahni and driver Shiv Shankar Singh were also present there at the time of the attack. Both of them were also injured in the attack. During this, the assailants looted Rs 1.5 lakh cash and bike from his scribe Anil Sahni and fled.