Deadly attack on SP’s former MLC Lilavati Kushwaha and her two daughters, referred to Lucknow Trauma Center in critical condition

Lucknow: Former MLC of Samajwadi Party Lilavati Kushwaha and her two daughters were badly injured in the deadly attack. Former MLC and his elder daughter Alka have been admitted to KGMU Trauma Center from Ayodhya in critical condition. At the same time, the younger daughter Aastha has been admitted to the Ayodhya District Hospital. According to the Ayodhya police, two accused of the attack are being interrogated after taking them into custody.

It is being told that there has been an attack on former MLC Lilavati Kushwaha in Lala’s Purva area in Cantt police station area of ​​Ayodhya. Here there was a dispute between the two parties regarding the land. In this Lilavati Kushwaha had gone to settle the matter. Meanwhile, there was a ruckus and all three mother-daughter were attacked by one side. After the deadly attack on the former MLC, the Samajwadi Party has raised questions about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.