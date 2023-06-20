Deadly heat: 9 people died due to heat stroke in Bihar, eight patients admitted in PMCH

According to the Bihar State Disaster Management Department, nine people have died till Monday evening due to heatwave conditions in the state for the past few days, including five in Bhojpur district, one in Jehanabad and three in Arwal. This has been confirmed by the district administration and action is being taken to pay the next of kin of the deceased under ex-gratia grant. According to the department, all the districts are being informed immediately after receiving the daily and weekly forecast in this context and the guidelines issued by the India Meteorological Department to avoid it. Necessary prompt action is being taken.

Every district hospital will have two AC rooms for heat stroke patients

Due to the ongoing severe heat in the state, the system of hospitals is being improved further. So far, the Health Department has prepared two thousand beds in different level hospitals across the state for the patients who are in the grip of loo. Apart from this, instructions have been given to prepare two air-conditioned rooms in every district hospital for better treatment of heat stroke patients. Due to the heat wave, more than four hundred people had to be admitted in the district and medical college hospitals of the state in the last three-four days. However, most of these people have returned home after recovering.

One patient died of heat stroke in PMCH, eight admitted

In the last 24 hours, one patient died of heat stroke in PMCH. Doctors have confirmed death from Lu. The deceased patient was a resident of Patna district. He was undergoing treatment at PMCH for three days. After the condition became critical, he was kept in the ICU. According to the doctors treating him, he had vomiting, diarrhea and shortness of breath along with 106 degree fever. PMCH Superintendent Dr. IS Thakur said that eight new patients have been admitted in 24 hours, while three patients were discharged. He said that a separate 20-bed special ward has been set up in Tata ward for Lu, currently 10 patients are admitted here.

