Deadly heat in Bihar: 35 including inspector and constable died due to heat stroke, drivers of two trucks found dead in their vehicles

Heat Wave In Bihar: There was severe heatwave in South Bihar on Monday as well. In many districts of South Bihar including Patna, Jehanabad, Sasaram, Bhojpur, Nawada, in the last 24 hours, 35 people, including an ASI and a constable, died after falling ill from the heat. SI Subhash Kumar, posted at Katrisarai police station in Nalanda district, collapsed during patrolling on Monday. After which he was admitted to Vims for treatment where he died.

Drivers of two trucks found dead in their vehicles

Similarly, the wife of Rajdev Singh, resident of Barandi village of Katrisarai in Nalanda and Naro Pandey, resident of Lal Bigha, died due to heat wave. On the other hand, seven people died due to heat stroke in Aurangabad, seven in Rohtas, three in Kaimur and three in Gaya. Two drivers of two trucks were found dead in Durgavati of Kaimur. It is suspected that both of them may have died due to heat stroke.

Department alert about heat wave

Here the Health Department has instructed all the districts of South Bihar to distribute ORS among the elderly through ANM. The department has asked civil surgeons and medical college hospital superintendents of all districts to ensure adequate number of beds and medicines for the treatment of heat stroke patients.

Instructions for keeping special preparations for treatment

Health Secretary cum Executive Director of the State Health Committee Sanjay Kumar Singh directed the districts to make special preparations for the treatment of people affected by heat stroke in all Primary Health Centers, Community Health Centers, Referral Hospitals, Sub-Divisional Hospitals, District Hospitals and Medical Colleges. .

15 districts are in the grip of heatwave

On Monday, there was a severe heatwave at 15 places in Bihar. Most of the areas in this are from South and Central Bihar. Here, in many areas of Patna, the weather suddenly changed on late Monday evening. People got relief from the heat due to light rain and cool winds in some areas. On the other hand, it rained with strong wind in Sasaram. On Monday, 15 districts of the state were in the grip of heat wave.

