Deadly heat in Bihar! 7 died due to heatstroke, health of 13 deteriorated, take these precautions for protection

The heat in Bihar has now become deadly. Three people died in Arwal and two each in Sasaram and Nawada due to heatstroke on Saturday. At the same time, 13 patients were admitted in Nawada Sadar Hospital, out of which two lost their lives. Apart from this, many patients of heatstroke are coming to the emergency wards of different hospitals.

Three people died due to heat stroke in Arwal

In Arwal district, there is continuous death due to heat stroke. On the one hand, the district administration is repeatedly appealing people to leave the house only when there is urgent work. At the same time, the number of patients suffering from heatstroke is continuously increasing in Sadar Hospital. Till 5 pm on Saturday, 3 patients died in Sadar Hospital due to heatstroke. Be it the emergency ward or OPD of Sadar Hospital, 60 percent patients are coming with complaints of heatstroke. And the emergency ward is full of patients suffering from heat stroke.

Two people died in Nawada

On the other hand, to deal with the scorching heat in Nawada, a blue ward has been made in Sadar Hospital. In this, a total of 18 beds have been made with air condition. A total of 13 dehydration patients were admitted till evening in Sadar Hospital on Saturday. According to the information received from the Sadar Hospital, two people died of heat stroke here on Saturday. At the same time, the treatment of other admitted patients is going on.

Two died due to heat stroke at Sasaram station

Two people died due to heat wave at Sasaram railway station on Saturday. One of the deceased is said to be 72-year-old Sahabuddin, a resident of Zakishahid city, and one unknown. This information was given by RPF Inspector KM Khan. He told that the post-mortem of both the deceased has been done. UD case registered, further action is being taken.

Weather: Heat is sweating in Bihar, for the first time red alert of severe heat, know what is the condition of monsoon

Take these precautions to avoid heat stroke

drink more water

Wear only thin and light colored clothes that absorb sweat

Avoid going in the sun, if it is necessary to go in the sun, then go out wearing glasses, umbrellas, caps

Carry enough drinking water with you while traveling

Use ORS, or home-made beverages like lassi, mand, lemon-water, buttermilk, so that there is no shortage of water in the body.

If possible, avoid getting out in the middle sun from 11 am to 4 pm.