Deaf and mute children are also running a race with the normal world, talking about their heart on mobile

Ranchi, Lata Rani : Silent deaf children cannot hear and speak, but they understand emotions very well. Apart from being talented, they are also more intelligent. In today’s era, mobile has made their life easy. Now the earlier thing is no more. Now they are also participating in the race of life along with other normal children of the society. He has also proved himself when given the opportunity from time to time.

Even during the Corona crisis, online classes were held, so these children also took online education while staying at home. In today’s era, they know how to make better use of technology and social media. Special children in Kshitij deaf-mute middle school Nivaranpur, Doranda are doing their daily work very well on mobile. Here, Sharon Angel Tigga, Mohit, Ayush and Manya are easily doing their daily life tasks along with studies like normal children.

New technology became a boon for them

New technology in the form of communication is proving to be a boon for deaf and dumb children. With the help of mobile, these children are able to express their feelings easily and easily on other social media including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram. In other words, mobile has given a new mission to his life. In such a situation, the barrier of communication between the society and them has been removed to a great extent. Deaf and mute children are easily communicating with their teachers, relatives and friends. Earlier it used to be that teachers and relatives had to listen to their words to understand the words of these children. Used to understand their language and gestures, but now it is not needed. These children are communicating easily with the help of social media and SMS.

Children are displaying by making questions, sending documents

New technology has made communication much easier for deaf children. Children are understanding ideas through video calls. Now the children are exchanging questions in their groups on mobile. Questions are being prepared and displayed. Documents are being prepared and sent. On the other hand, teachers are also checking it on this platform, so that the children, their parents and teachers can It is getting a lot of benefits. Of course, in the Corona period, parents and teachers thought that perhaps the education of such deaf and dumb children would not be possible on the online platform, but these children made it successful with their understanding and logic. Facebook, Instagram And updated with the caring and sharing technology of WhatsApp. Where earlier parents had to be in constant contact with teachers to explain to children, now children are understanding things themselves with the new technology of communication.

Learning from oral, oral and sign language

Silent deaf children are taught through oral and sign language. Oral means to understand by speaking, oral means to understand by hearing and sign language means to communicate through signs, that is, to understand through sign language. It is through these three mediums that deaf and dumb children are taught to read, listen and write. These children cannot hear and speak, but they can understand and read. Therefore, there is no need for sign language for them. Only In some circumstances, sometimes special teachers have to use sign language for children. Nowadays, with the help of social media and technology, deaf children are also able to communicate easily.

Mohit Kumar and Ayush Raj were awarded for painting

Deaf and mute Mohit Kumar and Ayush Raj were awarded for their painting by Draupadi Murmu, former governor of the state. Cash was also given to these children by the Children’s Commission. These children do sports, painting and even dance. .

Sharon Angel Tigga does everything

My daughter Sharon Angel Tigga is studying in class four. She is 11 years old. Since childhood, she is unable to hear and speak. The doctors said that the daughter would never be able to speak. Then the question of listening was far away. It was very sad then, but today I am happy that she does everything easily. With the new technology, she is also moving with the times. With the help of the school, a WhatsApp group has been formed, which is very helpful. This makes homework and school work very easy. Children are able to talk to each other. They are able to keep their words.

Poonam Kandulna, Guardian

Manya herself does online classes

My daughter Manya Kumari is studying in class five. I have two children. Daughter Manya is unable to hear and speak. The daughter was updated by the online platform from Corona Cole. The daughter used to do online classes by herself. I didn’t face any problem. Now she communicates through social media. I also show her videos on YouTube, so that she understands things very quickly.

-Anuradha Devi, Guardian